Hamas Leader Says, ” Palestinian Prisoners’ Open Hunger Strike  confuses Prison Administration

Gaza, MINA – The leader of the Hamas movement, Mustafa Abu Arra, stressed, Thursday evening, that the battle of the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons is open to the utmost, in an attempt to preserve their dignity and the achievements they have achieved over decades.

Abu Arra confirmed that the prisoners took several steps in the face of the escalation with the Israeli Prisons Administration, and it was necessary to announce the hunger strike as a big and bold step that had its role in saving the previous achievements, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He pointed out that the step of the collective strike greatly confuses the prison administration, along with other steps such as refraining from the security check and so on.

He called for the support of the Palestinian people, institutions, organizations and the media to expose the practices of the occupation, deter it from its oppression and arbitrariness, and support the prisoners in all forms.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that the Palestinian prisoners suspended their protest steps against the prison administration, after it retracted its arbitrary measures against them.

It is noteworthy that the Palestinian prisoners are protesting against the measures taken by the prison administration against them, after six prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa prison last September, before their subsequent arrest.

In the same context, the number of Palestinian prisoners is approximately 4,600, including about 500 administrative detainees, 34 female prisoners, and about 160 minors. They are distributed among 23 prisons and detention centers, according to Palestinian data. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)