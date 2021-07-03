Hamas: Israel’s Latest Attack to Cover up the Crisis it Faces

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, issued a statement today, Friday, on the bombing of a resistance site by the Israeli occupation forces, southwest of Gaza, at dawn yesterday.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhom confirmed that “the Israeli occupation bombing of one of the resistance sites in Gaza is nothing but a show to placate its settlers and cover up its escalating crises.”

Barhom stressed that the bombing “will not change our people’s determination and resistance to continue the struggle and by all means and tools of resistance to return their rights and end the suffering.”, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

He pointed out that the resistance is “who controls and manages the field according to a clear vision that determines the way of dealing with this occupation, putting pressure on it and forcing it to respect the rights of our people, and to retreat from its unjust policies and procedures.”

At dawn today, Friday, the Israeli occupation warplanes launched raids on a resistance site in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons towards the settlements near the borders of the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

