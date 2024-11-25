Hamas: Gaza Was and Will Remain Palestinian Land

Gaza, MINA – Spokesman for Hamas Movement Sami Abu Zuhri said that the land of Gaza was and will remain a Palestinian land, stressing that the Israeli occupation is deluding itself that it is able to achieve its goals, Palinfo reported.

Abu Zuhri stressed in a press conference on Sunday, that stopping the Israeli aggression is a “priority,” noting that Hamas will not accept any deals that do not lead to ending the suffering of the Palestinians and their return to their homes.

Regarding the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the Hamas leader said that the real test in the coming stage is the efforts exerted to arrest Israeli leaders.

Abu Zuhri considered restricting the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip and providing protection to the gangs a “war crime and a crime against humanity,” revealing that Hamas is conducting the largest campaign with international organizations and friendly countries to accelerate the aid entry of Gaza.

He also hailed all health sector workers who continue their work despite the ongoing Israeli crimes, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Hamas leader said that the Palestinian blood and precious sacrifices will not go in vain.

While praising the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance, Abu Zuhri said that the Israeli 415-day genocidal war coincides with a weak and failed Arab and Islamic position.

However, he called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to translate the decisions of the recent Riyadh Summit into practice to stop the Israeli aggression. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)