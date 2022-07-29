Hamas Calls on Palestinians to Folk to Al-Aqsa on Friday

Al-Quds, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on the Palestinian people to travel to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday under the title (Al-Quds is an Arab and Islamic), emphasizing the Arabness and Islamicness of Jerusalem, and protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque from the incursions of Israeli settlers and its attempts to desecrate it and divide it temporally and spatially, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The movement said in a statement, “We value the struggle of our people, and we commend their steadfastness and their standing as an impenetrable castle in the face of the occupation’s plans aimed at Judaizing Al-Aqsa Mosque and isolating it from its Arab and Islamic surroundings.”

It stressed that Jerusalem will remain the beating heart of Palestine and all Muslims and that there is no sovereignty there except for the steadfast Palestinian people.

The Israeli settlers continue to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis, under high security protection by the occupation forces. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)