Halal Tourism Pays Attention to Tourist Comfort

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said a tourist destination is referred to as a halal tourism area when paying attention to the comfort of Muslim tourists.

It was said to be a response to the violence against a dog named Canon in Aceh Singkil, Aceh Province.

“Halal tourism does not mean that tourist attractions are Islamic,” he said at the Weekly Press Briefing of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf), which was conducted in a hybrid manner in Jakarta on Monday as quoted from Republika.

The policy of developing Muslim-friendly tourism does not only prioritize headlines, he continued, but rather the substance that provides Muslim-friendly services (the concept of meeting basic needs for Muslim tourists). These include hotels, transportation, tourist packages, banking, and halal tour packages.

Therefore, all forms of violence committed against animals are considered not part of halal tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is also trying to encourage the recovery of zoo conservation institutions (LK/KB) so that animals remain protected and the workers in them remain healthy with a decent economic life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The existence of conservation institutions aims to protect biodiversity and alleviate poverty for people living with wildlife, through various sectors dominated by the tourism sector.

“Tourism is one of the sources of funding for sustainability,” he said.

For him, wildlife is a state asset that must be protected by its population. The application of the concept of ecotourism (ecotourism) which is identified with the concept of Safari can be a strategy to protect wildlife in the context of tourism for economic sustainability and zoo conservation.

The safari concept is considered to provide the natural environment of the original habitat for species in full and become a sustainable future concept for the sustainability of protected animals and plants

“Safari provides the wildlife experience that species need by not allowing humans to disturb them when visiting,” said the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)