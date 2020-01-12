Haitham bin Tariq Sworn As New Sultan of Oman

Muscat, MINA – Oman appointed Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the country’s new ruler after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The former minister of culture was sworn before the ruling family council on Saturday morning hours after the announcement of the death of Sultan Qaboos, as quoted by Al-Jazeera on Sunday.

State television said the authorities had opened Sultan Qaboos’ letter which mentioned his successor, without elaborating, before announcing Haitham bin Tariq as the new leader.

“Haitham bin Tariq was appointed as the country’s new sultan … after a family meeting which decided to appoint a person chosen by the sultan,” the government announced in its Twitter.

Meanwhile, in his first speech, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq promised to maintain the Gulf state’s foreign policy, which was built on peaceful coexistence and maintained friendly relations with all nations.

“We will continue to follow the same path as the late sultan, adopting … embracing, foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence between people and countries without interference in the domestic affairs of other countries,” he said in a speech broadcast on state television.

“We will continue as usual … contribute and call for a peaceful and friendly solution to all disputes,” he said.

He paid tribute to the late Sultan Qaboos.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq also called for efforts to develop the oil-producing country and promised to continue working towards improving the “standard of living” of the people of Oman. (T/RE1)

