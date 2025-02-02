SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Google Admits Error in Rupiah to US Dollar Exchange Rate Data

Farah Salsabila - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

(photo: google.com)
(photo: google.com)

Jakarta, MINA – Google has confirmed that incorrect information regarding the rupiah-to-US dollar exchange rate in its search results was caused by data from a third-party source.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the rupiah (IDR) exchange rate information on Google Search. The currency conversion data comes from a third-party provider,” Google stated in an official press release on Saturday (Feb 1).

After receiving reports of the inaccurate data, Google immediately contacted the data provider to rectify the error.

“As soon as we became aware of the inaccuracy, we reached out to the data provider to correct the issue as quickly as possible,” the statement continued.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Google had displayed the rupiah-to-dollar exchange rate at 8,170.65, far from its actual value.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also responded to the error. The Head of BI’s Communication Department, Ramdan Denny Prakoso, confirmed that the exchange rate information shown by Google wasi ncorrect. []

