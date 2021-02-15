Germany, Turkey Build Industry Zone in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Germany and Turkey are building an industrial zone on an area of ​​110 hectares in the north of the city of Jenin, West Bank.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declare, he has prepared a budget of US $ 10 million (around Rp.139.8 billion) for the internal infrastructure of the industrial zone.

The Palestinian Economy of Minister

Khaled Al-Osaily welcome the Turkey plan. Daily Sabah report on February 14.

The Official Gazette report, Erdogan decision to to allow the Turkish subsidiarys Union of Chambers and Commodities Exchange (TOBB), TOBB BIS Organized Industry and Technology Zones Corp, to establish an industrial zone in Jenin.

According The Palestinian Minister Al-Osaily, the construction of the industrial zone will be carried out in two stages. The first phase is financed by Germany at a cost of around 24 million euros and includes all external infrastructure, and is likely to be finishing by mid-2021.

The second phase, which targets internal infrastructure, is financed by Turkey and will cost around US $ 10 million. This will hopefully be ready soon.

Al-Osaily expressed his gratitude to Erdogan, the Turkish government and his citizens “for their political stance and for supporting the Palestinian economy.”

Expressing hope that the presence of the Turkish factory will increase Palestinian exports, Al-Osaily also hopes to create about 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs in the process.

The idea to building a free industrial park in Jenin started in 1999 but was posponed several times before practically starting last year.

The planned industrial zone stretches over 1,100 dunams (110 hectares) located about 3 kilometers north of downtown Jenin.

A food factory, a textile and car installation will be built in the zone. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)