Germany Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Increase NATO Defense Budget

Berlin, MINA – German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for NATO member states to increase their defense budgets.

Trump suggested raising defense spending to 5 percent of each country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), MEMO reported on Sunday (February 2).

Pistorius emphasized that Germany cannot meet this demand, as such a significant allocation would place a heavy burden on the federal budget.

He explained that 5 percent of Germany’s GDP would amount to 42 percent of the federal budget, roughly €230 billion. According to him, such expenditure is unrealistic and unsustainable for the government.

However, he added that Germany will contribute to NATO’s defense capabilities according to its capacity and is committed to increasing its defense budget beyond 2 percent of GDP in the coming decade.

Trump’s proposal has faced opposition from several NATO member states, including Germany, which argues that the target is unrealistic and could strain national economies.

Germany’s rejection highlights the ongoing debate among NATO countries regarding defense spending obligations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

