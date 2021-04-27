Germany Provides $94.8 m in Humanitarian Aid to Jordan

Berlin, MINA – The German government has modified its existing programmes to help Jordan cope with the repercussions of the coronavirus, by providing an additional €78.5 million ($94.8 million) in humanitarian and development funding.

The funding also includes a €1 million ($1.21 million) increase in annual contributions to the Jordan Humanitarian Fund (JHF), as well as in-kind donations of 75,000 coronavirus tests, 32 test machines, 15 ventilators, protective equipment, and transport vehicles, MEMO reported.

According to a statement issued by the German Embassy in Amman, the additional funding includes another €1.5 million ($1.8 million) for humanitarian organisations to provide emergency cash assistance in the fields of health and protection for refugees and disadvantaged families.

Additional programmes included providing hygiene supplies for 98,000 pupils, as well as training and awareness-raising materials for teachers and students provided by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) to create a safe and supportive school environment.

GIZ will also secure a €2 million ($3.6 million) grant to the Yarmouk Water Company for spare parts and repairs, and water treatment with chlorine.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)