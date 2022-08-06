Gaza Under Attack, AWG Asks International Community to Respond with Concrete Actions

Bogor, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium Aqsa Working Group (AWG) M. Anshorullah asked world leaders and the entire international community, to take concrete actions in response to the Israeli attacks that were carried out again in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“World leaders and the entire international community are required to respond to this injustice in a real way. Not just a diplomatic gimmick let alone double standards, giving criticism but continuing to maintain friendly relations with the Zionists. Or condemn and boycott Russia for the invasion of Ukraine but allow Zionist tyranny in Palestine,” Anshorullah said in a written statement to MINA on Saturday.

He also called on the government and all the people of Indonesia to continue to strengthen support for the Palestinian people and avoid ties to the Zionist Israel.

“This includes rejecting the participation of the Israeli U-19 National Team in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia next year,” he said.

He said the rejection was in line with the mandate of the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution, the first paragraph, as well as President Joko Widodo’s call at the 2016 OIC Extraordinary Conference to boycott Israel.

Furthermore, AWG also calls on the Palestinian people to continue to be steadfast and patient in waging resistance against Zionist Israel. Because in truth, fighting Israel is protecting the glory of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“However, it must be realized that the resistance will only succeed if national unity can be realized,” said Anshorullah.

Israel is bombarding Gaza again. Temporary data states that 10 people were martyred, including a baby, while 55 others were injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)