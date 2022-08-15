Gaza Student Appreciates AWG for Supporting Palestine Consitently

Al-Muhajirun, MINA- A Student of University of Lampung (UNILA) from Gaza, Mohammed Zyad Al-Shurafa appreciated the various activities of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) as a humanitarian organization that has consistently supported Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

“Maasyaa Allah indeed all Indonesians are extraordinary, their hearts are very soft, always ready to help the Palestinian situation,” said Zyad Al-Shurafa to MINA on Sunday.

Al-Shurafa was born in Gaza Palestine on July 17, 1999. Currently, he is studying at UNILA in Computer Science Program.

Al-Shurafa, one of the chosen ones, received a scholarship program in collaboration between UNILA and the Palestinian Embassy in Indonesia, which was mediated by AWG.

Al-Shurafa also revealed that when he participated in the action, he was amazed to see the enthusiasm of the participants, especially with the enthusiasm of shouting takbir and chants for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Furthermore, he explained, as in the Quran, there are verses that discuss Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Shurafa called on all Indonesian people to always support their brothers and sisters in Palestine, reach out to help them in every problem and situation.

The Palestinian Fight for Action was held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) of the Lampung Bureau on Sunday and attended by around 1,500 participants consisting of all students of the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah Lampung, Palestinian activists, youth, and the general public. (T/ara/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)