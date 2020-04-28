Gaza Restaurants to Reopen After being Closed Because of ‘Lockdown’

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Economy in the Gaza Strip said that restaurants in Gaza were allowed to reopen starting Monday (4/27), following requests from restaurant owners to reduce economic suffering.

“It was decided to allow restaurants and cafes in the Gaza Strip to reopen their doors to customers starting today,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by Arabnews.

Under the decision based on health ministry recommendations, restaurants must continue to observe social distancing rules, it said.

Since the middle of March, the Hamas government has imposed strict measures to avoid a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

Schools, universities, mosques and restaurants have been closed.

Salah Abu Haseera, head of the Committee for Restaurants, Hotels and Touristic Services in Gaza, told AFP the ministry’s decision “came after an appeal to open restaurants to avoid further losses and a serious recession.”

“Restaurants reopening could allow some 2,500 people to return to work, he said.

Gaza, blockaded by Israel for 13 years, suffers from poverty rates close to 50 percent. (T/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)