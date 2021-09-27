Gaza Reconstruction to Begin on October

Gaza, MINA – Qatar and Egypt’s aid for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will begin in October, with each contributing US$500 million.

The reconstruction process was carried out in three stages, covering residential units, infrastructure and high-rise buildings. Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The reconstruction plan was set by the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing, the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza and other international parties.

Naji Sarhan, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, said several other countries also pledged to contribute to the Gaza reconstruction process.

The Israeli occupation offensive in May resulted in about 2,000 houses being destroyed, 22,000 other units partially damaged, 4 high-rise buildings razed to the ground, and 74 public buildings being targeted.

According to Sarhan, losses in the recent war were estimated at US$497 million.

The main obstacle that the Gaza reconstruction committee is concerned about is the blocking of goods by the Israeli authorities, despite the agreement.

Alternative arrangements for the entry of construction equipment into the Gaza Strip are being pursued through the Rafah border. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)