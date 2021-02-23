Gaza Launches Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Strip Authority in Palestine launched a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic starting with health workers.

“We have started the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program in Gaza,” Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ahsraf al-Qidra told a press conference in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Qidra said the effort was aimed at giving Gazans immunity from the pandemic.

Assistant Deputy Health Minister Medhat Muhaisen said Gaza was received only 22,000 doses of the vaccine.

“Priority will be given to health workers and the elderly,” he said.

Health authorities in Gaza previously said they had received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

The Gaza Strip has so far reported more than 54,000 cases of infection, including 543 deaths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)