Gaza Fighter Missile Hits Israeli Military Post

Gaza, MINA – The Ezz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing revealed on Wednesday that it had destroyed the Israeli occupation military post near Netiv Ha’asara with Kornet-type missiles.

In that attack, the Israeli occupation acknowledged that two of its soldiers were killed and several injured at the “Defender” military post.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a military communique, “With God’s help and success, Martyrs Ezz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced their responsibility to target the Zionist“ Defenders ”post near Netiv Hasara that was seized in the northern Gaza Strip, with bullets. control of the “Cornet” model.

Al-Qassam emphasized that the operation was carried out in the context of fighting the “Sword of Jerusalem” and in response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation of Israel against our people in Gaza, Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied interior. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).