G20 Summit in Bali Officially Opened

Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officially opened the G20 Summit, at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Badung Regency, Bali on Tuesday.

“Today I declare the G20 Summit opened. Welcome to Bali, welcome to Indonesia,” said the President opening the Summit.

The President said, Indonesia is honored to be able to hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022.

“It is an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 Summit,” he said.

Previously, President Jokowi, who was seen wearing a dark suit combined with a blue tie, welcomed the arrival of the leaders of the G20 countries and invited guests at The Apurva Kempinski Bali who arrived at 08.00 a.m.

The following is the order of arrival of the leaders of the G20 countries and invited guests attending the G20 Summit:

1. President of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann

2. President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser

3. Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) Klaas Knot

4. President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa

5. Director General (Dirjen) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

6. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus|

7. World Bank Group President David Malpass

8. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva

9. Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo

10. Delegation from the Republic of the Fiji Islands

11. Delegation from the Republic of Suriname

12. Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs (Minister of Foreign Affairs) Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon

13. Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Luiz Amorim

14. Prime Minister (PM) Singapore Lee Shien Loong

15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

16. Rwandan President Paul Kagame

17. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen

18. European Council President Charles Mitchel

19. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

20. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

21. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

22. President of Senegal Macky Sall

23. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

24. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

25. Secretary General (Secretary General) of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres

26. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

27. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

28. President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

29. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez

30. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

31. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

32. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

33. Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman

34. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

35. French President Emmanuel Macron

36. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

37. President of the United States Joe Biden. (T/RE1)

