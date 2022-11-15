G20 Summit in Bali Officially Opened
Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officially opened the G20 Summit, at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Badung Regency, Bali on Tuesday.
“Today I declare the G20 Summit opened. Welcome to Bali, welcome to Indonesia,” said the President opening the Summit.
The President said, Indonesia is honored to be able to hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022.
“It is an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 Summit,” he said.
Previously, President Jokowi, who was seen wearing a dark suit combined with a blue tie, welcomed the arrival of the leaders of the G20 countries and invited guests at The Apurva Kempinski Bali who arrived at 08.00 a.m.
The following is the order of arrival of the leaders of the G20 countries and invited guests attending the G20 Summit:
1. President of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann
2. President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser
3. Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) Klaas Knot
4. President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa
5. Director General (Dirjen) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
6. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus|
7. World Bank Group President David Malpass
8. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva
9. Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo
10. Delegation from the Republic of the Fiji Islands
11. Delegation from the Republic of Suriname
12. Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs (Minister of Foreign Affairs) Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon
13. Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Luiz Amorim
14. Prime Minister (PM) Singapore Lee Shien Loong
15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
16. Rwandan President Paul Kagame
17. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen
18. European Council President Charles Mitchel
19. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
20. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
21. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
22. President of Senegal Macky Sall
23. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
24. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz
25. Secretary General (Secretary General) of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres
26. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
27. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
28. President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
29. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez
30. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
31. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
32. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
33. Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman
34. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
35. French President Emmanuel Macron
36. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping
37. President of the United States Joe Biden. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)