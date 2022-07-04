Four Israeli Settlers Injured While Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – Four Israeli settlers were injured during the past hours in the West Bank, while the occupation forces and settlers continued their attacks on Palestinian citizens in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources announced that 4 settlers were hit by stone-throwing in the West Bank during the past 24 hours, and a number of settler vehicles were smashed on the settlement streets on the occupied West Bank lands.

In Tulkarm city, settlers severely beat an elderly farmer, Mustafa Faqha (70 years), while he was on his land in the town of Kafr al-Labad, east of Tulkarm. As a result, he sustained fractures and bruises all over his body.

In Jericho, 25-year-old Ayed Nayef Kaabneh was shot by Israeli soldiers, who are at the Hamra military checkpoint, north of Jericho.

In Hebron, the occupation forces closed the entrances to the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and its soldiers climbed the roofs of some houses near the main entrance to the town, to prevent the passage of a funeral, as the occupation forced the mourners to pass the funeral from a side road.

The Israeli occupation soldiers closed the main cemetery gate, leaving a small door for the funeral to pass into the cemetery.

In occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the young man, Muhammad Odeh, from his home in the town of Silwan, south of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation forces began to search the young men entering the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, especially on the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and checked their personal identities. (LKG/RE1)

