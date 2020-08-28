For Third Week, Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes early today morning targeting several locations across the besieged Gaza Strip, causing damage to property but no casualties, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said, warplanes bombed with three missiles an outpost west of Gaza City, completely destroying it and causing partial damage to neighboring facilities.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed with two missiles a location west of Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, also completely destroying it and causing partial damage to citizens’ property.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery stationed along the Israeli perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip bombed with three projectiles an agricultural land east of Gaza City, shortly before the same land was bombed by Israeli warplanes with three missiles, causing significant damage to local citizens’ property.

The Israeli occupation forces claimed that the attacks, which commence a third week of similar daily attacks by the Israeli war machinery, came after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli occupation’s military bases surrounding the enclave.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)