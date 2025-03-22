SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Five Palestinian Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Family Home

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Five Palestinian children were tragically killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their family home in Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical officials confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the children lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed the Mashharawi family home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. This attack is part of the ongoing Israeli offensive, which has intensified in recent days.

Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike struck western Rafah in southern Gaza. Initial reports have yet to confirm casualties from this attack, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Earlier in the day, heavy Israeli bombardment targeted homes and agricultural lands in Gaza City. Since the beginning of the aerial campaign on Tuesday, more than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured, as Israel’s attacks shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank

Since October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives, and more than 112,000 have been injured in Israel’s brutal military assault on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Its Army to Expand Occupation of Gaza

