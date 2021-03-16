Film by Palestine Director Farah Nabulsi Nominated for An Oscar

Gaza, MINA – The Present, a film by Palestinian Director Farah Nabulsi, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short Film category, MEMO reported.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement was made, Nabulsi wrote: “Literally standing on tables! Amazing news The Present has been nominated for an Oscar! Thank you to The Academy!” Adding a picture of her on her table with a large smile on her face.

The Present is the story of the struggle of a Palestinian man, Yusef, and his daughter to get past Israeli checkpoints, roadblocks and soldiers while on what should be a simple shopping trip to buy his wife a gift for their wedding anniversary.

Speaking to MEMO last year, Nabulsi said the short film was based on her own experiences and that of other Palestinians with restricted freedom of movement in the West Bank. She just could not understand the checkpoints.

The winners of the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on 26 April.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)