EU Launches £200.000 To Support Victims Disaster In NTT

Jakarta, MINA – The European Union launched a total of £200,000 to help victims of the Seroja flood and tropical cyclone in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Indonesia.

“With this aid, the European Union expresses its solidarity with Indonesia for the large number of residents affected by Cyclone Seroja. The European Union is ready to support those in need in times of crisis,” the EU Ambassador to Indonesia, Vincent Piket said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“The £150,000 will be allocated for various needs of 3,850 households in 36 villages and for the distribution of personal protective equipment to 150 health workers in three hospitals to anticipate an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases,” he added.

He said that funding was made available through the I-COPE and ENVISION projects which are funded by the European Union.

Then, £ 50,000 are made available through European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Assistance Operations (ECHO) through the Small Scale Response mechanism.

Vincent explained that this aid can at the same time strengthen support for existing projects by humanitarian partner organizations of the European Union in Indonesia.

This funding is the global mechanism of ECHO, which enables rapid funding of humanitarian assistance in affected countries.

In addition, ECHO also distributed 100,000 Euros for Timor Leste which was affected by the flood. (R/R7/RE1)

