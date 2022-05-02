Eid in Jerusalem, Insistence on Making Joy Despite Suffering

Jerusalem, MINA – Despite all the pain that surrounds the Jerusalemite families due to the continuous violations of the Israeli occupation, and the violent events and arrests that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed during the blessed month of Ramadan, the old town in the occupied city of Jerusalem has taken on its joy with the advent of the happy Eid Al-Fitr, which added a distinctive beauty and splendor inside its alleys.

In bright Eid clothes, children spread out in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, rejoicing at the coming of the Eid, as youth teams and clowns spread out at its doors, and they carried out recreational activities, while entire families spent the morning of the first day of Eid inside its courtyards, Wafa reports.

The atmosphere of the feast in Jerusalem has not changed much over the years. Citizens anticipate the feast by decorating Al-Aqsa Mosque with decorations, minarets resounding with magnifications and praises of the Prophet, and the old markets were filled with children and women for shopping, while the colorful lights and the smell of Jerusalem cakes fascinated the hearts of those coming to the city, just as kidnappings Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Regarding the Eid atmosphere in the Old City, Al-Maqdisi Ahmed Al-Safadi said “The atmosphere is indescribable, the people do not sleep on the night of Eid, and the alleys are very crowded, while the Al-Aqsa Mosque brings different spiritualities to the place, and before the Eid prayer, the alleys are crowded with young men who begin to pray. Distributing gifts to children coming to the first two qiblahs.

For his part, Jerusalem activist Osama Barham said the occupation restrictions, the closure of streets and checkpoints, and the deprivation of our people from outside Jerusalem to come, added an aura of sadness, but the Jerusalemites insisted on creating joy and happiness.

It is noteworthy that more than 200,000 worshipers performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer, in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, where the takbeers were raised in its premises, amid large crowds of worshipers who exchanged congratulations, and others distributed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)