Egypt Prepares Comprehensive Plan to Rebuild Gaza without Displacing Palestinians

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed on Sunday that his country is preparing a “comprehensive” plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reported.

The confirmation came during Sisi’s meeting in Cairo with Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress.

The talks between Sisi and Lauder covered ways to restore regional stability and Egypt’s efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, a presidential statement said.

The Egyptian president stressed the importance of “starting the reconstruction of Gaza and ensuring that its residents are not displaced from their lands,” the statement said.

He also underlined the need for all parties “to act responsibly to maintain the ceasefire,” warning that a widening of the conflict “would be detrimental to all parties.”

“The establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace,” Sisi said.

After the meeting, Lauder said he wanted to consult with Egypt on relevant issues given its leading role in achieving peace in the Middle East, the statement said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for taking over Gaza and resettling its residents to develop what he calls a “Middle Eastern Riviera.” The idea has been rejected by the Arab world and many other countries, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The controversial proposal comes amid a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

