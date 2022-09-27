Egypt Condemns Israeli Settlers’ Escalating Violations Against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Cairo, MINA – The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned today the repeated and escalating violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers, with the support and protection of the Israeli occupation police, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the ministry slammed the continuation of such violations, the imposition of restrictions on the movement of Palestinian worshipers and their performance of religious rites, and the continuous attempts to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem as a flagrant violation of international law.

The ministry added that this dangerous escalation undermines the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue and achieving the two-state solution.

It warned of the extreme gravity of the continuation of provocative practices in the vicinity of the Islamic holy sites in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as they increase the state of tension, fuel violence, and put more obstacles in the way of efforts to resume the peace process.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)