Due to An Error, Israel Tries to Shoot down Its Own Drone

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel launched its defence rockets only to discover it was firing at its own drone, the army revealed on Thursday, MEMO reports.

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee on Thursday, near the Lebanese border, with residents rushing into shelters.

“Due to an error in identification, the IDF Aerial Defense Array launched interceptors which caused the alarms heard in northern Israel,” the army said in a statement.

This comes days after a Hezbollah drone was shot down as it travelled from Lebanon into Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are technically in a state of war. Israel launched a devastating war on its northern neighbour in 2006 killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, over a 34-day period. It ended with a UN-backed ceasefire. (T/RE1)

