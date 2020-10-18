Dozens of Palestinian Olive Trees Destroyed by Jewish Settlers

Select Language

Nablus, MINA – The acts of vandalism by the Jewish extremist settlers on Saturday destroyed dozens of olive trees belonging to Palestinians in Qaryut village, south of Nablus.

“There are about 30 olive trees destroyed and felled by settlers,” said Ghassan Douglas, the official in charge of settlements in the northern West Bank.

According to Douglas, settlers from the Shilo settlement near the village cut down thirty fruiting olive trees near Khirbet Sera belonging to a resident, Bilal Mahmoud Raja.

Douglas  said the attack is the 26th time against farmers and their property since the start of the olive harvest season which began on this month. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

