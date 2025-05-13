Guards Foil Jewish Goat Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Al-Quds, MINA – Islamic Awqaf guards at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday afternoon thwarted an attempt by extremist Jewish settlers to perform a ritual goat sacrifice within the sacred site, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, a group of settlers entered the compound through the Al-Ghawanmeh Gate, with one individual concealing a baby goat inside a shopping bag.

The group’s attempt coincided with Pesach Sheni (Second Passover), a lesser-known Jewish holiday traditionally associated with sacrificial offerings.

Alert guards quickly noticed the suspicious activity and intervened before the settlers could carry out the ritual. The group was chased out of the compound, and the goat was confiscated without further incident.

Palestinian authorities condemned the attempted sacrifice as a provocative act and a violation of the religious sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. Such incidents have become increasingly frequent, heightening tensions and fears of efforts to alter the historic status quo of the compound.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control by Awqaf personnel. []

