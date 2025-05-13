SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Guards Foil Jewish Goat Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Islamic Awqaf guards at the Al-Aqsa Mosque  compound on Sunday afternoon thwarted an attempt by extremist Jewish settlers to perform a ritual goat sacrifice within the sacred site, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, a group of settlers entered the compound through the Al-Ghawanmeh Gate, with one individual concealing a baby goat inside a shopping bag.

The group’s attempt coincided with Pesach Sheni (Second Passover), a lesser-known Jewish holiday traditionally associated with sacrificial offerings.

Alert guards quickly noticed the suspicious activity and intervened before the settlers could carry out the ritual. The group was chased out of the compound, and the goat was confiscated without further incident.

Also Read: UN Reports Sharp Decline in Hot Meal Distribution in Gaza

Palestinian authorities condemned the attempted sacrifice as a provocative act and a violation of the religious sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. Such incidents have become increasingly frequent, heightening tensions and fears of efforts to alter the historic status quo of the compound.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control by Awqaf personnel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Expresses Readiness for Permanent Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Extremist Jewish settlers goat sacrifice Islamic Awqaf

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Guards Foil Jewish Goat Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

  • 2 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic

  • Thursday, 1 May 2025 - 20:43 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 300 Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 22:20 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Palestine

Over 1,200 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Third Day of Passover

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 08:39 WIB
Load More
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Europe

Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 13:33 WIB
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 22 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Considers Lifting US Sanctions on Syria for ‘Fresh Start’

  • 5 hours ago
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us