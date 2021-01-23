Doni Monardo Confirmed Positive Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairperson of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Doni Monardo announced that he is confirmed positive for coronavirus following the intense activity in the past week leading the disaster relief for the West Sulawesi earthquake and floods in South Kalimantan.

“From the PCR test results last night, this morning I got a positive result of Covid-19 with a CT Value of 25. I didn’t feel any symptoms at all and this morning I still have normal activities with light exercise walking 8 kilometers,” said Doni in his statement in Jakarta on Saturday.

The head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is currently conducting independent isolation while continuing to monitor developments in the handling of Covid-19 and disaster management in various regions.

Doni, who just returned from Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Friday afternoon, said that he had been so disciplined in carrying out health protocols by always wearing a mask and washing his hands.

On Friday afternoon, Doni and all the staff who accompanied him during a working visit to West Sulawesi and West Kalimantan also underwent a PCR test. As a result, one of his staff also tested positive.

“Covid-19 is so close to us. So far, I have tried my best to be obedient and disciplined in following health protocols and still be infected. With this incident I asked people not to be lax in wearing masks, keep their distance and stay away from crowds, and diligently wash their hands with soap and running water, ”he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)