Do Reading Quran, Congregational Prayers, Midnight Praying for Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur welcomed the call of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to Muslims to carry out qunut nazilah ahead of Israel’s independence day which is commemorated on 14 May.

“We welcome the call from the MUI and let us pray that the Zionist Israel will soon leave Palestine and the Aqsa Mosque will soon return to the lap of the Muslims so that the world will return to peace,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in a morning lecture at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday.

Imam Yakhsyallah also called on all Muslims to continue praying for the Palestinian people, because prayer is a weapon for the believers.

To accompany the prayer, Imam recommends accompanying it with three things, namely reading the Qur’an at least one juz per day, enforcing congregational prayers in the mosque, especially the Fajr prayer, and upholding the evening prayer as wasilah for our righteous deeds and our worship in praying to Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala.

Earlier, on Sunday, the MUI called on Muslims to offer the Qunut Nazilah prayer on the anniversary of Israel’s independence. With the Qunut prayer, it is hoped that Muslims can overcome the enemy of humanity, namely Israel.

“To all Muslims, in accordance with the recent Tausiyah Lebaran MUI, it is called upon to say the Qunut Nazilah prayer when carrying out prayers for a long time,” said MUI Chair for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim.

This Qunut is the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad which was carried out when the condition of the people was very critical such as fear (al-Khouf), famine (Qahth), plague (Waba’), pests (Jaraad), teraniyaya (Madhlum). With this Qunut prayer, it is hoped that Muslims will unite, not fight, so that they are able to overcome enemies of humanity, enemies of religion and enemies of civilization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)