Despite Restrictions, Tens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian Muslims performed Friday prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the restrictions of the occupation.

The Department of Islamic Endowments stated that tens of thousands of people from Jerusalem, the 48 lands and the West Bank performed Friday prayers in the first qiblah of Muslims, Wafa reported it on Friday (June 3).

Wafa correspondent reported that the occupation police deployed at the gates of the Old City, the roads, and streets leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also examined the personal identities of the citizens, especially in the Bab Al-Asbat area, where dozens of settlers performed Talmudic rituals under the protection of the occupation police.

Jerusalem authorities and personalities had called for the wide participation in Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the intensification of seclusion in its precincts.

Previously, thousands of citizens performed the dawn prayer today in the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It is noteworthy that the alleged “temple” groups called for massive incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque on the next Sunday and Monday, on the occasion of the Hebrew “Feast of the Revelation of the Torah”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)