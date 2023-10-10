Select Language

Demonstration in London in Support of Palestinians in Gaza

Photo: Arab News

London, MINA – A large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza was held in London on Monday night.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the capital to demand an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine, Arab News reported.

The event was organized by several UK groups, including Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Dr. Ismail Patel, founder of FOA, said: “We have gathered here in London to say Palestinians must be free, Israel must end the occupation, (and) we will stand with the Palestinians until they are free.

Also Read:  Palestinian in Israel to Hold Flag Parade

“European governments and the British government must stop supporting Israel’s racist xenophobia against Palestinians.”

Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Monday, vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers, as Israeli soldiers fought to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas of southern Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas” would be allowed to enter Gaza.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

