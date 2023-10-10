Demonstration in London in Support of Palestinians in Gaza

London, MINA – A large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza was held in London on Monday night.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the capital to demand an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine, Arab News reported.

The event was organized by several UK groups, including Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Palestinian Forum in Britain.