Defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque that Never Dies

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Al-Quds Ambassador, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

The brutal action of the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on Muslims who were praying in congregation at the dawn of Ramadan, showed an act of desperation, helplessness and inhumanity.

Their eyes were already closed by his evil ambition. Their ears have also been blocked by his arrogance. Moreover, their hearts have been uprooted from their basic human values.

So that there is a term to free Palestine from the shackles of colonialism, it is enough to require humans who still have a human spirit.

Even so, the existence of attack after attack did not extinguish the fire of the Muslims of Jerusalem and its surroundings to guard it.

Support from Muslims around the world is even more widespread.

Regarding the situation, the overseas head of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, Khaled Meshaal, emphasized that the occupation will not succeed in its plan to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as they did with the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. This is quoted from Quds Press.

Meshaal emphasized, in a seminar entitled “The Aqsa Mosque and Its Position in Palestine”, at the Ramadan Book Fair series in the Qatari capital, Doha on Saturday night, the occupiers have long had a Judaization agenda at the Aqsa Mosque. Among other things, they implemented it through the invasion of the Jewish settlers under the heavy guard of the armed forces.

Those oppressive Zionists also committed all kinds of crimes against humanity which were shown in front of the eyes of their landlady, the United States, and in front of the top brass of the United Nations (UN).

This includes the cowardly acts of armed forces attacking indiscriminately against worshipers who are bowing and prostrating to worship Allah, the Lord, the Creator of the universe.

Therefore, as said by Meshaal, the occupation is indeed trying to escape from the “two-state solution” option, closing the door to political dialogue, and trying to blockade and isolate the axis of resistance from the Gaza Strip from the West Bank.

However, despite the conditions, he emphasized, “The Palestinian people still have honor in their struggle to confront modern colonialism, as well as in their relentless efforts and defense in the main battle to maintain the honor of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

He instead describes how beautiful it is to defend themselves when Palestinians fast, pray and perform I’tikaf in the blessed mosque.

The encouragement of faith in the souls of the Muslims, who believe in the primacy of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as stated in the first verse of Surah Al-Isra, will certainly not fade, let alone retreat from guarding it.

Indeed, they are the Zionist occupation forces and the Jewish settlers who have committed crimes against humanity, desecrated the holy mosques, and were extraordinarily tyrannical.

In the verse it says:

Meaning: “And who is more unjust than one who prevents the mention of Allah’s name in His mosques, and tries to destroy it? They should not enter it [the mosque of Allah], except out of fear [of Allah]. They will be humiliated in this world and in the Hereafter will be severely punished.” (Surah al-Baqarah: 114).

How this act of cruelty must be stopped by all the power and ability of the entire Muslim community.

Thus, the unity and integrity of the Muslims, the bond of congregation in life, becomes a necessity to defend, defend and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from tainted hands. Al-Aqsa Haqquna (Al-Aqsa is the property of us Muslims). Allah is the Greatest ! (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)