SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest casualties bring the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 to 51,266.

According to the ministry, 60 more injured individuals were transported to hospitals, increasing the total number of wounded to 116,991. The statement also noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on roads, with rescue efforts hampered by ongoing attacks.

Despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January, the Israeli military resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, resulting in nearly 1,900 additional deaths and 4,950 injuries. []

Also Read: Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagairstrikes ceasefire Death toll Gaza Gaza Strip Health Ministry humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties Prisoner Exchange war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

  • 2 hours ago
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

UN Marks 50 Days of Aid Blockade in Gaza, Warns of Humanitarian Collapse

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Minister Smotrich Says Hostage Release Not the Most Important Goal

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Pastor Warns of Christian Extinction Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

  • Monday, 21 April 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Pastor Warns of Christian Extinction Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

  • Monday, 21 April 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Tausiyah

The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us