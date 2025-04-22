Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest casualties bring the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 to 51,266.

According to the ministry, 60 more injured individuals were transported to hospitals, increasing the total number of wounded to 116,991. The statement also noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on roads, with rescue efforts hampered by ongoing attacks.

Despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January, the Israeli military resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, resulting in nearly 1,900 additional deaths and 4,950 injuries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)