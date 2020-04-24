Danone SN Indonesia’s Efforts To Maintain Production Supply Amidst Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Amidst pandemic situation, only few industries allowed to keep operating as usual in the middle of Large-Scale Social Distancing (PSBB) status, one of them is the food and beverages industry like Danone Specialized Nutrition (SN) Indonesia which produces milk for mothers and children.

Maintaining production activities during this pandemic requires extended efforts to ensure the health of employees especially that are still working the factory, maintaining product supply, and product quality.

As a producer of nutritious foods for mothers and children, Danone SN Indonesia’s business sector is included within the prioritized industry that are encouraged to fully operate to fulfill chilren’s basic needs of foods and beverages.

“Supporting the government and public in fulfilling nutrition needs especially during this challenging time is one of our priorities, including ensuring safe and sustainable product supply for mothers and children in Indonesia. However, at the same time, we remain focus in protecting the health and safety of our employees who are still working in the production line. Thus, we apply stricter health measures during COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia,” explained Arif Mujahidin, Corporate Communication Director Danone Indonesia, Friday.

Joko Yulianto, Factory Manager Danone SN Prambanan – Danone’s biggest milk factory in Indonesia – said that company is not going to compromise in terms of protecting the employees’ health and safety, as well as product quality. What we face now is not an everyday situation, rather unusual challenges.

“Danone SN Prambanan Factory applies various strict health protocol that is implemented in all factory areas. This includes various efforts from production process, employee’s health monitoring, and the application of physical distancing following government’s advice,” added Joko.

Employees are mandated to go through temperature check, and use hand washing facilities in the parkir area and front gate before coming into company’s facilities.

Additionally, employees are required to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene all the time in the area, explained Joko.

“Physical distancing is also a method being implemented strictly by reducing face-to-face meeting, arranging the layout of meeting rooms or reducing the number of chairs for unavoidable meetings. Canteen is also one of the areas of when it is implemented, where Danone SN Indonesia applies new queuing system and seats arrangement so that employees can still keep their distance apart,” Joko added.

Health supports are also given through distribution of products that help minimalize contagion risks and protect immunity such as masks, hand sanitizers, and additional vitamins. On top of that, Danone SN Indonesia also modifies door handles in factories so that it can be opened by elbows to undergoing regular disinfecting or public areas.

“Thanks God, so far our production process can go smoothly and our employees’ health is protected,” said Joko.

In the spirit of support the fight against pandemic, Danone Indonesia is committed to allocate Rp. 30 Billion in many forms through partnerships with various parties.

Among others are providing PPE and sterilization facilities for DKI Jakarta Provincial Government; producing and distributing hand sanitizers in partnership with LIPI (Indonesian Institute of Sciences); providing PPE for government and various hospitals’ to providing nutrition supply for medical workers, vulnerable groups such as non-formal workers, elderlies, pregnant women, and children above one years of age.

Danone SN has also been actively doing education through digital channel to consumers to keep motivating mothers in supporting their children’s health.

“Some of them are online talkshows with Psychologist and Pediatrician through Instagram @akuanaksgm, @bebeclub, and @nutriclub_id on various topics starting from supporting children’s stimulation at home, managing stress for mothers, to important nutrition for child’s immunity,” Added Arif.(R/R1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)