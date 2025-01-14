Cuba to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case at ICJ against Israel

The Hague, MINA – Cuba has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the court announced on Monday.

“Cuba, pursuant to Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, files a declaration of intervention in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip with the Registry of the Court,” the court said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Several countries have joined the cause, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Turkey.

Israel has continued its brutal assault on Gaza since the Hamas offensive in October 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 46,600 people, most of them women and children, have been killed and more than 105,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, turning much of the territory into an uninhabitable wasteland. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)