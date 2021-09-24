Coordinating Ministry: Implementation of Rural Area Development to Run Well

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK) hopes that the implementation of rural area development can run well.

Dr. Mustikorini Indrijatiningrum, Assistant Deputy for Regional Development Equity at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, said this at the Coordination Meeting and Monitoring the Implementation of National Priority Rural Areas (KPPN) in Buleleng Village, Bali on Wednesday.

“This is certainly one of the national priorities, so we need to jointly monitor and support it from both the Ministry and the Regional Government,” he said. This is the information received by MINA on Thursday.

She added that national development starts from the village, therefore it needs to be built within a holistic, integrative, thematic, and spatial development framework as an area.

“Indonesia’s future lies in villages, so it is necessary to strengthen and develop villages based on the local character of each village as competitiveness,” she said.

According to her, the development of rural areas will be able to increase production scale, economic scale and accelerate development through developing the potential of villages and rural areas.

“It needs to be directed to become new growth centers to reduce inequality and ensure equity,” she added.

Therefore, she continued, National Priority Rural Areas (KPPN) are one of the tools for equitable development to accelerate and improve the quality of services, development, and empowerment of rural communities.

She said that the national target for KPPN until 2024 is the establishment of 62 National Priority Rural Areas (KPPN) with the KPPN Development Index increasing from 51.10 in 2019 to 58.70 in 2024.

She also mentioned, KPPN Buleleng which is located in Buleleng is one of the regencies in the corridor of equity and has been designated as one of the KPPNs in the 2020-2024 RPJMN with an IPKP value of 60.49 and the status of an Independent Rural Area.

Rural area in Buleleng is also a Tourism KPPN with the designation of the Bali Aga SCTPB Rural Area (Sidatepa, Cempaga, Tigawasa, Pedawa, and Banyuseri). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)