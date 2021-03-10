Construction of A Mosque in Lorca, Spain Rejected by Residents

Lorca, MINA – The construction of a mosque in the city of Lorca, Spain has sparked debate. Local residents reject the existence of a mosque in their area, Republika reported.

As reported by Murcia Today on Wednesday as a solution, the Lorca city government offered two other locations for the Muslim community there to build mosques.

Meanwhile, residents who rejected the existence of a mosque in Lorca, precisely on Calle Transformador, Apolonia, said the reason for the rejection was because the location of the mosque construction was not in an appropriate place, namely in a narrow road area.

In addition, due to the consideration of the narrow parking area and not suitable for large congregational gatherings.

One of the plots of land offered by the city government is next to SD Juan Gonzales. While the other locations are in the north of the region.

Now, the city government has left the responsibility to the builder to choose one of the two sites or to continue construction on Calle Transformador despite the social tensions that have arisen. If the construction of the mosque is moved to a new location offered, the city government of Lorca will build a social center in. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)