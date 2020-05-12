Commemorating Palestine Nakba Day, ASEAN NGOs Call for End to sraeli Occupation

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – In commemorating Nakba Day, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from ASEAN member countries call for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

“On Friday, May 15 marks the 72nd anniversary of the ‘disaster’ and illegal occupation of Palestinian land by the Israeli Government of Apartheid,” said a joint statement of NGOs in ASEAN in a press release received by MINA on Tuesday.

The commemoration of the Nakba Day is every May 15. Nakba, by the Palestinian people, is interpreted as a disaster. When Israel was founded in May 1948, about 700 thousand Palestinians were expelled and banned from returning.

They then fled to several Arab countries. The number of Palestinian refugees who currently cannot return to their land is estimated to have reached 6 million.

According to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA), nearly one third of registered Palestinian refugees live in 58 camps, namely in Jordan, Syria, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

The ASEAN NGO leaders also reaffirmed support for Palestinian independence struggle which has been ongoing since 1948.

“We stand in solidarity with every opportunity for demonstrations, marches and protests by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

In addition, NGO leaders also called for the opening of 13 years of Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

“The blockade violates human rights. Simultaneously, with the continued barbaric attacks launched by the Israeli military in Gaza. The world community must return the normal situation to Gaza and its people, “said the statement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO are asked to pressure Israel to open access to medical assistance to Gaza and the West Bank in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Non-governmental organizations that agreed on the joint statement included MAPIM from Malaysia, Al-Aqsa Working Group (AWG) from Indonesia, Council for Humanitarian Networking of the Sheikhul Islam from Thailand, Justice and Development Association from Cambodia, and Southern Arakan Social & Welfare Community from Myanmar. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)