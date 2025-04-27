SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Children Starving in Gaza Amid Israel’s Blockade, Warns UNRWA Chief

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting that children are now “starving” due to Israel’s continued blockade of aid, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement shared on X, Lazzarini described the crisis as “a manmade and politically motivated starvation,” pointing out that for nearly two months, Israel has blocked the entry of essential supplies, including food and medical aid.

This alarming development coincides with the World Food Programme (WFP) confirming it has exhausted its food stocks for distribution in Gaza. The UN warns the region could completely run out of supplies within days unless access is restored.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located between Deir al-Balah and Gaza City, has seen hundreds of Palestinians mostly children waiting in long lines with empty pots to receive what little food aid remains.

Also Read: WFP Runs Out of Food in Gaza Amid Ongoing Blockade

Since March 2, all crossings into Gaza have remained closed, marking the longest continuous aid blockade in the territory’s history. The siege follows Israel’s renewed military offensive on March 18, which ended a temporary ceasefire in January.

According to Palestinian health authorities, over 51,400 people predominantly women and children have been killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

Taginternational organisations Israel Middle East News Palestine UN wfp

