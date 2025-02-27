SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

CAIRS Condemns Trump’s AI-generated Gaza Video

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday condemned an AI-generated video shared by US President Donald Trump, which depicts his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip with golden statues of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and billionaire Elon Musk, Anadolu Agency reported.

The video depicts a rebuilt Gaza with skyscrapers, luxury cars and bearded belly dancers, followed by images of the enclave’s destruction. It also shows Musk celebrating under falling money and Trump drinking shirtless with Netanyahu on a beach.

CAIR called the video a fantasy.

“If President Trump is serious about achieving peace, he should stop posting AI fantasies about Gaza filled with his idols and start pursuing the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state, including Gaza,” CAIR said in a statement.

Also Read: Amnesty International Slams Germany’s Merz for Inviting Netanyahu

The video reiterates opposition to any US occupation of Gaza.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, featuring “Gaza 2025” written in green, followed by “What’s next?” in red, white and blue.

The video then shows towering skyscrapers and children looking up as dollar bills fall from the sky.

Musk is seen enjoying hummus on the beach, while a boy holds a gold balloon featuring Trump’s face and Netanyahu relaxes near a pool in beachwear next to Trump. []

Also Read: Despite ICC Arrest Warrant, German Opposition Leader Invites Netanyahu

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAI-generated video beach CAIR destruction dollar bills fantasy Gaza Gaza 2025 golden balloon hummus miraj news agency Musk Netanyahu Palestinian state peace skyscrapers Trump Truth Social US occupation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

CAIRS Condemns Trump’s AI-generated Gaza Video

  • 2 hours ago
Israel Frees Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

  • 7 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Four Israeli Hostage Corpses from Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli captives Shiri Bibas' family (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Israeli Captive Blames Netanyahu For Bombing Hostages in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Ministry of Health: More Baby Died in Gaza Due to Cold Weather

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 21:57 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Library Develop Mosque Libraries

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Quran and Islamic Classical Text Reading Course Launched for Ramadan 1446 H

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us