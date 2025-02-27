CAIRS Condemns Trump’s AI-generated Gaza Video

Gaza, MINA – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday condemned an AI-generated video shared by US President Donald Trump, which depicts his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip with golden statues of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and billionaire Elon Musk, Anadolu Agency reported.

The video depicts a rebuilt Gaza with skyscrapers, luxury cars and bearded belly dancers, followed by images of the enclave’s destruction. It also shows Musk celebrating under falling money and Trump drinking shirtless with Netanyahu on a beach.

CAIR called the video a fantasy.

“If President Trump is serious about achieving peace, he should stop posting AI fantasies about Gaza filled with his idols and start pursuing the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state, including Gaza,” CAIR said in a statement.

The video reiterates opposition to any US occupation of Gaza.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, featuring “Gaza 2025” written in green, followed by “What’s next?” in red, white and blue.

The video then shows towering skyscrapers and children looking up as dollar bills fall from the sky.

Musk is seen enjoying hummus on the beach, while a boy holds a gold balloon featuring Trump’s face and Netanyahu relaxes near a pool in beachwear next to Trump. []

