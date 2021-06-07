Cairo Sends Invitations to Palestinian Factions to Attend National Dialogue

Gaza, MINA – Next Saturday, the Palestinian national dialogue sessions are scheduled to begin in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

According Quds Press on Monday, Cairo has distributed invitations to the Palestinian factions to participate in the dialogue.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Maryam Abu Daqqa said “The Popular Front officially received today, Sunday, an invitation from Egypt to participate in the national dialogue to be held next Saturday.”

She added national reconciliation, arranging the Palestinian house, and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will be at the top of the agenda of the national dialogue, in addition to other issues of concern to the Palestinian issue.

Last April, the situation in Palestine erupted as a result of the brutal Israeli attacks in Jerusalem.

Last May, the escalation spread to the West Bank and the cities of the occupied interior, and turned into a military confrontation in Gaza that lasted for 11 days and ended with an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire at dawn of May 21.

The Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories resulted in a total of 290 martyrs, including 69 children, 40 women and 17 elderly people, and more than 8900 injured, compared to the killing of 13 Israelis and the wounding of hundreds, during the response of the factions in Gaza by firing missiles at Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)