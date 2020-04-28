Brunei Extends Mosque Closing

Bandar Seri Begawan, MINA – Temporary closure of mosques and religious study centers throughout the country of Brunei Darussalam. This closure is extended for another week.

As quoted from borneobulletin website, the Minister of Religion of Brunei Darussalam Awang Othaman with the approval of the Sultan and the King of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Ministry of religious affairs will continue to temporarily close mosques, suraus and religious halls throughout the country for another week from today until the date May 4 due to concern over the danger of COVID-19 infection in this country.

The decision was made at a special meeting of the Brunei Islamic Council last Thursday. At the meeting, the Brunei Minister of Health spoke of how it was necessary to continue steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The statement of the Minister of Health of Brunei was in accordance with the instructions of sharia law as stated in the decree of the State Mufti Number 02/2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)