British Opens Places of Worship on July 4

London, MINA – The British government has given the green light for the reopening of places of worship, including mosques, from July 4 by implementing rules according to guidelines.

It is the first time the mosque would open since the locking of the coronavirus began in March.

When eager people return to the mosques, they predict that there will be major changes to the spatial and worship processes within the mosque.

“It will not be completely normal and there are limits in place, but we have high hopes, not far from returning to normal,” Sheikh Mohammed Aslam of the Jami Ghamkol Sharif Mosque in Birmingham told The New Arab.

Guidelines published by the Ministry of Housing, Community and Local Government this week said the religious community “must adjust religious services” to ensure the safety of worshipers.

Including reconfiguring the worship hall, keeping the worship as short as possible, eliminating the practice of crowding and closing the area of ​​ablution.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) welcomed the government’s guidelines.

“Mosques should not be rushed to reopen, I only take this step when I feel it is safe to do so in the context of individual worshipers,” Harun Khan, Secretary General of the MCB, said in a statement on Monday.

“It is very important that people take all practical precautions, pilgrims do not attend if they are at high risk, so that mosque leaders do not reopen the mosque until they can take all necessary steps to do this safely,” he added.

The MCB has published a nine-step guide for reopening the mosque, which includes rules before prayer, during prayer, and after prayer. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)