British Muslim Boxing Legend Grant Building for Coronvirus Patients

London, MINA – British Former legendary boxing athlete, Amir Khan grants a wedding hall in Bolton worth 5 million pounds to the British National Health Service (NHS) to help patients of coronavirus.

The 18,288 square meter building was to be converted into a wedding venue and retail outlet.

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this emergency time,” the 33-year-old boxer wrote on Twitter at aboutislam.net on Friday, March 27.

“I am ready to provide a 60-thousand-square-foot four-storey building that will be a marriage hall and retail outlet to the NHS to help people affected by the coronavirus,” he explained.

Khan is another sports athlete who has made a major contribution to helping fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

Liverpool Muslim striker Sadio Mane donated 30 million CFA francs or to help fight the coronavirus in Senegal in early March.

Earlier this week, a British Muslim businessman donated 200 thousand pounds to the NHS and re-launched a request to increase aid worth 1 million pounds.

The Preston Mosque has also donated items to help NHS critical care staff through difficult times. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)