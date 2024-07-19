Select Language

Latest
-215 min. agoOIC Reaffirms Palestinian People’s Right to Establish an Independent State
-184 min. agoDrone Attack on Tel Aviv Kills One Israeli and Injures 10 others
-154 min. agoBelgium: Israel’s Rejection of Palestinian State is Against UN Resolutions
-151 min. agoSecretary-General Disappoint Knesset's Decision to Reject Palestine State
2 hours agoLoyalty to Fellow Muslims
Europe

Belgium: Israel’s Rejection of Palestinian State is Against UN Resolutions

Photo: AA

Brussels, MINA – Belgium said Thursday  that an Israeli resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is against UN resolutions, MEMO reported.

“The two-state solution is the only viable path to lasting stability in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on X. “Two recognised states that guarantee peace and security for their citizens.”

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted 68-9 in favour of a resolution that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state even as part of a negotiated peace deal, claiming such a country would be an “existential threat” to the occupation state. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news