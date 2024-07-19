Belgium: Israel’s Rejection of Palestinian State is Against UN Resolutions

Brussels, MINA – Belgium said Thursday that an Israeli resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is against UN resolutions, MEMO reported.

“The two-state solution is the only viable path to lasting stability in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on X. “Two recognised states that guarantee peace and security for their citizens.”

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted 68-9 in favour of a resolution that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state even as part of a negotiated peace deal, claiming such a country would be an “existential threat” to the occupation state. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)