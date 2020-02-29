Bangka Belitung Declaration Calls for Islamic Union

Pangkalpinang, MINA – Bangka Belitung Declaration as the result of the VII Indonesian Muslims Congress (KUII) called for a spirit of unity and unity of the people.

It was stated in the contents of the sixth point of the Bangka Belitung Declaration read Friday night before KUII VII was closed by the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi.

“Inviting all Muslims to prioritize the spirit of unity among Muslims,” ​​he said.

In addition, the declaration also called on Muslims to develop moderate religious understanding (wasathiyat al-Islam).

“Avoiding religious practices that lead to liberalism, syncretism, secularism, and religious pluralism,” he said.

Therefore, the declaration emphasizes the synergy between all strata of Muslims. “As well as continuing to enhance cooperation in synergy, coordinated, sustainable between Islamic organizations and Islamic institutions in improving the quality of life of Muslims in various fields”.

KUII VII in Bangka Belitung on 02-05 Rajab 1441 H coincides with the 26-29 February 2020 attended by 1176 with 842 active participants from various elements such as leaders of the Indonesian Ulema Council throughout Indonesia, leaders of Islamic Organizations, leaders of youth student organizations (OKP) ) Islam, caretakers of Islamic boarding schools and Islamic schools, leaders of Islamic universities, business world, Islamic philanthropic institutions, media, Government officials, political parties, and other Islamic leaders. Also with 37 speakers who were 90 percent more present at the event. (T/RE1)

