Bandung Mayor Passed Away When Delivering Friday Sermon

Bandung, MINA – Mayor of Bandung, Oded M. Danial passed away when he was delivering Friday sermon at Mujahidin Grand Mosque, Bandung, West Java on Friday.

“Has passed away to rahmatullah, the Mayor of Bandung H Oded M Danial, today Friday, December 10, 2021, ahead of the Friday sermon,” said the West Java provincial government public relations officer, as quoted by MINA.

Oded M Danial had received treatment at Muhammadiyah Hospital Bandung.

Meanwhile, Zam Zam Erwan, Secretary of the West Java Muhammadiyah Regional Leadership (PWM) confirmed the news.

“It is true that he passed away in the Mujahidin Mosque. I want to go there,” he said simply.

Oded died at the age of 59 years. He served as the mayor of Bandung for the 2018-2023 period. (T/RE1)

