SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Aceh Timur, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is conducting a Safari Ramadhan along the Aceh-North Sumatra border, featuring religious lectures and community outreach from Langkat, North Sumatra, to Simpang Jernih, East Aceh.

The initiative involves AWG volunteers, including Farid Zanjabil, who previously lived in Gaza, and AWG Central Board member Angga Aminuddin, alongside regional volunteers Rustam Efendi Hasibuan, Ali Imron, Arif Ramdan, Sjafrizal, Irwandi, and Isfahannur.

AWG Safari Coordinator Ali Imron stated on Friday that the program aims to strengthen Islamic solidarity and raise awareness about Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Running since March 5, the Safari will conclude on Saturday in Kekening, Simpang Jernih. On Thursday, Arif Ramdan delivered an interactive speech at Simpang Jernih Mosque, engaging the Taraweeh congregation.

Also Read: Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

“Ramadhan is a month of blessings, where Allah SWT grants abundant forgiveness. Let’s use this time to deepen our faith and purify our hearts,” he urged.

In a touching moment, worshippers joined hands in prayer, symbolizing unity and brotherhood.

The event also featured Quran recitations and iftar, warmly received by local residents, who expressed hopes for similar programs in the future.

Chair of AWG Aceh Bureau Rustam Effendi emphasized that the Safari reflects AWG’s commitment to social and religious empowerment in border communities.

Also Read: Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

“We are here not just to strengthen connections but to share the spirit of Ramadan and highlight the struggles of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would inspire greater devotion and unity among Muslims.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine

TagAceh-North Sumatra Ramadhan Aceh-Sumut Islamic events Al-Aqsa Mosque support AWG Indonesia activities AWG religious lectures AWG Safari Ramadhan Islamic solidarity Indonesia Palestine awareness campaign Ramadhan community outreach Taraweeh congregation speech

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 21:48 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Palestinian as a human Shield (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Officer Admits Army Uses Palestinians as Human Shields Six Times Daily in Gaza

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us