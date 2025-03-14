AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

Aceh Timur, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is conducting a Safari Ramadhan along the Aceh-North Sumatra border, featuring religious lectures and community outreach from Langkat, North Sumatra, to Simpang Jernih, East Aceh.

The initiative involves AWG volunteers, including Farid Zanjabil, who previously lived in Gaza, and AWG Central Board member Angga Aminuddin, alongside regional volunteers Rustam Efendi Hasibuan, Ali Imron, Arif Ramdan, Sjafrizal, Irwandi, and Isfahannur.

AWG Safari Coordinator Ali Imron stated on Friday that the program aims to strengthen Islamic solidarity and raise awareness about Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Running since March 5, the Safari will conclude on Saturday in Kekening, Simpang Jernih. On Thursday, Arif Ramdan delivered an interactive speech at Simpang Jernih Mosque, engaging the Taraweeh congregation.

“Ramadhan is a month of blessings, where Allah SWT grants abundant forgiveness. Let’s use this time to deepen our faith and purify our hearts,” he urged.

In a touching moment, worshippers joined hands in prayer, symbolizing unity and brotherhood.

The event also featured Quran recitations and iftar, warmly received by local residents, who expressed hopes for similar programs in the future.

Chair of AWG Aceh Bureau Rustam Effendi emphasized that the Safari reflects AWG’s commitment to social and religious empowerment in border communities.

“We are here not just to strengthen connections but to share the spirit of Ramadan and highlight the struggles of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would inspire greater devotion and unity among Muslims.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

