AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is once again organizing Safari Ramadhan, featuring Prof. Mahmoud Anbar, a renowned scholar from Gaza, Palestine. This year’s theme, “Bergerak Berjamaah Bangun Kembali Gaza,” highlights the urgent need for solidarity and collective efforts in post-genocide reconstruction.

AWG Presidium Rifa Berliana Arifin emphasized that the Safari Ramadan is a crucial annual agenda. Besides raising awareness about the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, this year’s program serves as a platform to mobilize support for Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.

“The Safari Ramadhan series will cover various regions across Indonesia,” Rifa stated in a written statement received by MINA on Saturday.

AWG has also been entrusted by the National Amil Zakat Agency (Baznas) to recommend Palestinian scholars for Baznas’ Safari Ramadhan programs.

Speakers for AWG’s Safari Ramadhan 1446 H include:

Prof. Mahmoud Anbar (Professor of Quranic Studies, Islamic University of Gaza)

Ali Farkhan Tsani (International Al-Quds Envoy)

Ahmad Sholeh

Edy Wahyudi & Farid Zanzabil Al-Ayubi (Gaza Volunteers)

This year’s Safari Ramadhan also supports the construction of the Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, a project initiated by the Maemuna Center, AWG’s women’s division.

“Maemuna Center has secured 5,000-square-meter waqf land in Gaza City from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Broad public awareness and support are essential to accelerating this hospital’s development,” the AWG statement read.

Why is RSIA Indonesia in Gaza urgently needed?

Many hospitals have been destroyed by Israel’s brutal attacks.

The death toll continues to rise, particularly among mothers and children.

The people of Gaza urgently need proper healthcare facilities.

Rifa concluded with a call to action for Indonesians, urging them to make Safari Ramadhan a moment of concrete support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

